Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 35,554 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,554 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 158,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 76,569 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBIN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $81.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

