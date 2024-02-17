Comparing AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AlTi Global and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global N/A 12.37% 7.87% Artisan Partners Asset Management 22.80% 73.84% 16.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AlTi Global and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global N/A N/A $8.78 million N/A N/A Artisan Partners Asset Management $975.10 million 3.46 $222.30 million $3.16 13.34

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AlTi Global and Artisan Partners Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management 1 1 1 0 2.00

AlTi Global presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.16%. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus target price of $37.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.62%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats AlTi Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

