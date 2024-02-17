CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CompoSecure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

CompoSecure stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $393.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.64. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,997,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,628,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 388,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 76,470 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

