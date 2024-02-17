Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Shares Up 13%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 522,463 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 267,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Condor Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.34 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 19.54, a current ratio of 39.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Condor Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.