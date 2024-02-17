ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,930 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,967,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

