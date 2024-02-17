Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Given a $23.22 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price target on Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Contango Ore stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Contango Ore has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.46. As a group, research analysts predict that Contango Ore will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Contango Ore news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $99,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard Shortz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $687,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $819,376 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Contango Ore by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Contango Ore during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Contango Ore by 5,168.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Contango Ore by 7,310.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Contango Ore during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

