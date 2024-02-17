Contrasting Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and Integra Resources (OTCMKTS:IRRZF)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) and Integra Resources (OTCMKTS:IRRZF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and Integra Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus 6.32% 27.17% 3.33% Integra Resources N/A -93.61% -30.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $61.92 billion 2.00 $4.47 billion $1.34 29.30 Integra Resources N/A N/A -$16.32 million N/A N/A

This table compares Airbus and Integra Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Integra Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Airbus and Integra Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 0 1 4 0 2.80 Integra Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Airbus beats Integra Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters; and provision of helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, tanker aircraft, and their associated services; a range of civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; and unmanned aerial systems. This segment also offers missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral resources company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in DeLamar Deposit and Florida Mountain Deposit projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

