Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,874 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 166.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 105.4% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 72.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 93.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 142,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 68,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 143,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,370 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.