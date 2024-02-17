Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.64

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.64 and last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 1019049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $724,153,373.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $220,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,664.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,617,771 shares of company stock worth $2,555,044,418. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 1,608.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 541,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 510,216 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Core & Main by 6.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 30.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

