Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 559573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRBG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

