Cormark Cuts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$23.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of DND stock opened at C$13.10 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$7.46 and a 1 year high of C$21.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of C$875.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.82%.

In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$378,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,139,500 shares of company stock worth $13,956,800. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

