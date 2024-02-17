Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

