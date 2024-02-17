CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs Sells 1,799 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $446,889.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,090.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CorVel Stock Down 0.9 %

CRVL opened at $247.36 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $255.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.61. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

CorVel Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CorVel by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CorVel by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 278,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,674,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in CorVel by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

