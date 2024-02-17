CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs Sells 1,799 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $446,889.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,090.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CorVel Stock Down 0.9 %
CRVL opened at $247.36 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $255.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.61. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.08.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter.
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
