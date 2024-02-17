CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Maxim Shishin Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) insider Maxim Shishin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $364,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $145,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CorVel Price Performance

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $247.36 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $255.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.61.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 278,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.