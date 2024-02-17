CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Maxim Shishin Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) insider Maxim Shishin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $364,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $145,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CorVel Price Performance
NASDAQ CRVL opened at $247.36 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $255.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.61.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
