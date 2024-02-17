Cosmos Achieves Market Cap of $3.89 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and $132.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $10.07 or 0.00019637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00076310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00025336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 386,971,880 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

