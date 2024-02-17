Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Covenant Logistics Group has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.45. 58,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,784. The stock has a market cap of $692.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joey B. Hogan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,878.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matisse Long sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $33,463.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joey B. Hogan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $503,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,020,000. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLG

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.