Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Crane NXT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crane NXT Price Performance

CXT stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. Crane NXT has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $63.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crane NXT

Insider Transactions at Crane NXT

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.