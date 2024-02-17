Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crane NXT also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-$4.35 EPS.

Crane NXT Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CXT stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. Crane NXT has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.13%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on CXT

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Crane NXT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.