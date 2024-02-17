Critical Analysis: BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) & Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -90.82% -136.97% -56.41% Iveda Solutions -35.70% -36.68% -27.45%

Volatility & Risk

BIO-key International has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BIO-key International and Iveda Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Iveda Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 237.84%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than BIO-key International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of BIO-key International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIO-key International and Iveda Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $8.59 million 0.16 -$11.91 million ($16.55) -0.11 Iveda Solutions $7.59 million 1.88 -$3.35 million ($0.20) -4.44

Iveda Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIO-key International. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-key International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iveda Solutions beats BIO-key International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-key International

(Get Free Report)

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

About Iveda Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.