Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Michelle Poole Sells 4,793 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Crocs by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Wedbush boosted their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.78.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

