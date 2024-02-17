Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
