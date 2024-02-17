Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $141.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.