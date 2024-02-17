Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) CEO Jennifer Rumsey Sells 739 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Rumsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Jennifer Rumsey sold 2 shares of Cummins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $329.20.

Cummins Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $266.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $269.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,326,000 after buying an additional 246,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after acquiring an additional 70,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

