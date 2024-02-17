Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Up 8.6%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.70. 435,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,781,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $2,700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 194,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,364.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 535,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

