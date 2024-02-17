CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.15.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 145,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.