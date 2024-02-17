Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $62.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $79.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

