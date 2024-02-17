Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,925 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Datadog worth $29,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,668,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 166.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in Datadog by 236.9% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $129.74 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

