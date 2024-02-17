Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.17, a P/E/G ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.43 and its 200-day moving average is $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

