David A. Dunbar Sells 5,000 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Standex International Price Performance

Standex International stock opened at $163.14 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Standex International by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Standex International in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Standex International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 84.0% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Standex International by 114.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

