Dayforce (DAY) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) is one of 433 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Dayforce to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Dayforce has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dayforce’s rivals have a beta of 0.36, meaning that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dayforce and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dayforce 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dayforce Competitors 2126 14286 28845 735 2.61

Profitability

Dayforce currently has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Dayforce’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dayforce is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Dayforce and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dayforce 3.62% 4.55% 1.12% Dayforce Competitors -68.59% -125.82% -8.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dayforce and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dayforce $1.51 billion $54.80 million 209.32 Dayforce Competitors $1.98 billion $256.37 million 5.33

Dayforce’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dayforce. Dayforce is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Dayforce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dayforce rivals beat Dayforce on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was formerly known as Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dayforce Inc. in February 2024. Dayforce Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

