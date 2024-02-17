DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 116,613 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,613 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 1.19% of Ameresco worth $23,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 284,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 69,997 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth about $2,143,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ameresco by 5.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ameresco Trading Down 4.2 %
NYSE AMRC opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $63.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco
In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ameresco Profile
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
