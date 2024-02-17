DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 24,878 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,440 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,878 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

