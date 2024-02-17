DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 24,878 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,440 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,878 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
HDFC Bank Stock Performance
NYSE:HDB opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89.
HDFC Bank Profile
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HDFC Bank
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.