DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,414 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.27% of Darling Ingredients worth $22,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 422,822 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $3,303,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.