DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $31,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,940,000 after purchasing an additional 659,492 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,204,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,465,000 after purchasing an additional 179,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $588,957,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,194,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,423,000 after purchasing an additional 314,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.7773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.