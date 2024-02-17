DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $22,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $170.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average of $151.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

