DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,557 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of NetApp worth $26,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NetApp Profile

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

