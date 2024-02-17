DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43,922 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $1,164,873,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,476,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,491,000 after acquiring an additional 259,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.4 %

CP stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.