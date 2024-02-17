DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $28.85 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.37% of TopBuild worth $28,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $387.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $403.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.67.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

