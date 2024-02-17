DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $23,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHLS. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.