DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $20,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after acquiring an additional 633,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $85.38 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

