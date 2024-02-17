DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,362 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Masco worth $21,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Masco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Masco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Masco

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.