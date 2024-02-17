DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,744 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $24,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $185.58 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.