DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 344,321 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $19,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

