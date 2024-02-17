DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $28,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 3,263.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 922,313 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after purchasing an additional 608,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 153.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 375,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $85.90 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

