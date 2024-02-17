DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237,932 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Crown Castle worth $21,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.39.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.