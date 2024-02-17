DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 17,349 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $24,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 119,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $6,862,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.23 and its 200-day moving average is $178.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $225.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.