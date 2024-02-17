DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 23,414 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,414 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.27% of Darling Ingredients worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after buying an additional 378,304 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after buying an additional 230,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

