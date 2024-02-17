DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,817 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $19,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 48.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 60,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Read Our Latest Report on RS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:RS opened at $326.52 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $333.33. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.