DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,362 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of Masco worth $21,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Masco Stock Down 0.4 %

MAS opened at $73.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

