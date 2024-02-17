Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.54.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

